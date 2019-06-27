€400,000 in funding for Gaeltacht school language assistants in Donegal

Schools in Donegal are to receive almost €400,000 in funding under the Gaeltacht Schools Language Assistants Scheme.

Forty-two schools here will receive funding which is part of a national three-year funding package of €3.6 million.

The scheme allows Gaeltacht schools to have language assistants for an extra six weeks during the school year from now on.

Minister Joe McHugh welcomed the boost to Language Assistants Scheme for schools in the county.

“I am delighted to see a new approach to Scéim na gCúntóirí Teanga, with the language support running for more than 30 weeks across the school year,” Minister McHugh said.

“The schools are benefitting with better planning, the cuntóirí get more certainty about their work, the children will learn more and get more from the additional support and ultimately our language and culture is the big winner.”

The new three year funding package of €400,000 for Donegal alone will ensure cúntóirí will start working at the beginning of the school year.

Mr McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills, said: “I would like to thank AS Sean Kyne, the cúntóirí working in our schools and helping to support the language and Seán O Coistealbha of Muintearas which runs the scheme in 108 schools Donegal and in Connacht and also the team at Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne which deals with 28.

“The increased investment and the improved scheme is of huge benefit to the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht community. It is a big boost for our work in the Gaeltacht education policy and language planning process.”

"This funding is being made available as a specific support to the implementation of both the Gaeltacht Education Policy and the language planning process in accordance with the commitment made under action 2.17 of the Government's Irish Language Action Plan 2018-2022. "