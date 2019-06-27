Closure of Donegal post office raised in the Dáil

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty has described as ‘shameful’ the Government’s refusal to intervene in the hope of reversing the recent decision by An Post to close Kilcar post office.

The Donegal TD was commenting following a Dáil debate which was tabled last night (Wednesday) in which he and Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher urged the Government to halt the closure planned for this week in order to give the local community more time to prepare detailed submissions arguing for the service to be retained.

Deputy Doherty said: “I am bitterly disappointed by the response from the Minister of State yesterday following our request that the Government urgently intervenes in An Post’s plan to close Kilcar Post Office.

“Over the past year or so we’ve seen the all too real repercussions which post office closures have on our rural communities when 17 post offices across the county were shut as part of the company’s restructuring plans.

“This planned closure of the Kilcar branch comes despite us being told time and time again by Government that the recent closures were made in order to secure the future viability of the network and that no further closures were being considered.

“Lo and behold, and hot on the heels of the local and European elections, we then discover that Kilcar post office is also to face the chop.

“This is a post office which for decades has served a vibrant rural community and a vibrant textile industry in the town of Kilcar, an industry which has long relied on postal services to ship its products all across the globe.

“It’s scandalous that the local community has been given no opportunity to come together, to organise and to make a proper appeal to An Post to argue against this closure.

“Having attended the recent public meeting organized to resist the move to close the branch, it’s clear that there is huge resistance to this closure and locals are understandably very angry at how this is being forced upon them.

“Last year Sinn Féin tabled a motion before the Dáil that no post office should be closed and, despite having received cross-party support, the Government has failed to listen – this is absolutely shameful.

“We are now demanding that the Government intervenes here and grants a six-month extension to allow for the community to organise, to plan and to make the proper case to An Post that this decision needs to be reversed.

"Moreover, I am calling on the Minister to come to Kilcar himself and meet with local people to witness the level of deep opposition which exists here to these plans because only then will he fully realise that, should this closure go ahead, then he will effectively be ripping the heart out of yet another rural community.

“I pledge to continue to stand with the local community in Kilcar and provide whatever support I can to their campaign to save this important service.”