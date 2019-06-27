The trials and tribulations of being the mother to a teen

This week I feel like venting and I am certain that there are many parents out there dealing with the same issues as me. I have a thirteen-year-old boy going on fifteen-year-old boy.

We had some friends stay over for the weekend of the Sea Sessions and they brought their fourteen-year-old to stay as well.

This seemed a positive thing as they could both hang-out together but it also seemed to give my young fella the right to speak to us, mothers and sisters, anyway he liked.

He seemed to think that starting an egg fight with the girls was great craic and on Monday morning when I was inquiring as to the vast amounts of baking soda which was strewn all around the kitchen he told me that some drug dealer had been around and he was sampling Cocaine.

Then there was the cursing, followed by a refusal to help when asked followed by what seemed like an eternity for him to actually help to get the task done.

What do you say? Nothing for a while. My natural instinct was to get the wooden spoon out but that didn't happen and I knew it would not make a blind bit of difference.

Where is the father in all this you may ask; yes, he has one, and if his father asks him to jump he duly replies with the question, how high?

I have been told by one of my earthy friends that this is a boy detaching himself from the mother energy , dabbling in being a man and that this is totally normal. She said it may even be a good thing so that makes me feel somewhat better.

I am beginning to think that perhaps it is me that will have to readjust as this is just the start of what looks like a six year battle.

It will never be the same, my little affectionate boy is gone but hopefully this is the start of a new relationship with me and my son. For me this will be learning to negotiate and the big one not having to be liked. I am his mother - I am not his friend. Happy Holidays everyone.

