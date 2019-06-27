Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh



The death has taken place in Glasgow of Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh.

Burial of ashes will take place at 1pm on Saturday, June, 29 in Trentagh Presbyterian Church.

Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan.

Her remains will repose at her son William and daughter-in-law Janette’s home from 7pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, June 28 at 1.30 for 2pm Service in St. John’s Parish Church, Killteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Unit, Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director

Margaret Graham, Ballydermot, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Margaret Graham, Ballydermot, Ballintra.

Reposing at her brother Arthur's residence. Funeral Service in Ballintra Methodist Church at 2pm on Thursday with burial afterwards in Laghey Churchyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, Donegal Community Hospital.

Joseph McCarron, late of Doon, Culdaff

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Joseph McCarron, late of Doon, Culdaff.

Reposing at his nephew Patrick and Nora Collins's residence at Leiter, Culdaff.

Funeral from there on Thursday, June 27 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Mary Mullin, Ballyshannon Rd, Donegal town and formerly of 'The Shamrock Inn'

The death has occurred of Mary Mullin, Ballyshannon Rd, Donegal Town and formerly of ‘The Shamrock Inn’, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence on Wednesday, June 26 from 1pm to 10pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to St Agatha's Church Clar for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Clar cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Community Hospital patient comfort fund care of any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill

The death has taken place of Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill.

His remains are reposing at his late residence at Drumacanoo, Churchill. Funeral Mass will take place in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Those intending to attend the wake and funeral of the late Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly are asked to use the car parks and park and ride facilities which will be in place. Directional signs and marshals will be in place at the various locations to assist mourners.

Tony Mc Caul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Tony McCaul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Wednesday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Casey. Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at St.Joseph’s Community Hopsital, Stranorlar of Mary Casey, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, June 27 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am, with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal Town, peacefully at home.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence at Castle Street on Wednesday evening until 10pm and on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Removal on Friday at 12:30 to St Patrick’s Church Donegal Town for Funeral mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in The Old Abbey cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

