Donegal rally legend Manus 'Mandy' Kelly will be laid to rest today

The funeral of Donegal rally hero and county councillor Manus 'Mandy' Kelly will take place in Glenswilly today.

Mr Kelly died on Sunday when the car he was driving left the road while he was competing in a stage of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

He had won the event for the last three years in a row.

Thousands attended the wake at his Churchill home on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some people queuing up to four hours.

Mr Kelly, who was aged 41, was elected to Donegal County Council as a Fianna Fáil councillor for the first time last month.

A book of condolence was opened at Letterkenny Public Services Centre on Tuesday. The centre is closed today as a mark of respect to the late county councillor.

Funeral Mass is taking place at 12 noon in St Columba's church, Glenswilly followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Bernie, children Annie, Mandy, Charlie, Conan and Bella, his parents and siblings.

