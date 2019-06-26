NEWS
Donegal gardaí make drugs and BB gun seizure in the Twin Towns area
The Letterkenny District Drugs Unit have seized approximately €17,500 worth of Cannabis, €350 of Cocaine, a BB hand-gun and a sum of cash together with other drugs paraphernalia during a search in the Twin Town area.
One man was arrested in relation to the seizure and has been released from Garda custody pending submission of a file to the office of the Director of public prosections.
