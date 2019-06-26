Killybegs public meeting on regeneration plans

Killybegs Community Council is holding a public meeting tomorrow night to hear the views of the public on the proposed redevelopment of the town’s Diamond.

The meeting is taking place in the Bayview Hotel at 8pm.

The community council is seeking views and suggestions that will form part of the Killybegs Community Council's submission to the proposed plans for the Killybegs Centre Regeneration Project.

The proposed development would see the conversion of Island House into a tourism facility. The plans also include the creation of a digital hub in the building to support and foster further business, enterprise and innovation in the town.

The project also includes the transformation of the existing public car park at the Diamond into a civic space.

Donegal County Council says it hopes the proposal will form part of “a longer term, multi-faceted and potentially multi-annual regeneration strategy that connects place making and enhancement of the civic space of the town with support for two growing economic sectors in Killybegs, namely tourism and business/enterprise innovation”.

The council intends to apply for funding to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for the project.

The plans were made available to the public for inspection at council offices in Donegal town and Lifford until last week.

The public meeting comes amid concerns that the reduction of the number of parking spaces in the Diamond could have a negative impact on trade in the town.

The deadline for submissions is July 3.