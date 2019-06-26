Former county councillor pleading guilty to dangerous and careless driving charges

A district court judge has removed himself from hearing a case in which a former Donegal Fianna Fáil county councillor is pleading guilty to motoring offences, at Glenties District Court heard.

Declan McHugh, solicitor for 69-year-old Enda Bonner, with an address at Drumoghill, Manorcunningham, County Donegal told the court his client, who was in court, would be pleading guilty to the three charges, before Judge Paul Kelly.

The ex county councillor is pleading guilty to a charge of dangerous driving at Currynanarriagh, Fintown, and to charges of careless driving at Fintown, Glenties and Shallogans, Fintown on December 5 2017.

Judge Paul Kelly told the court he would have to remove himself from hearing the case. “I know Mr Bonner and it would not be appropriate for me to deal with it”.

The judge told the court it would be necessary for another judge to hear the case. Mr McHugh repeated that his client was pleading guilty.

Judge Kelly said the case was being adjourned until July 24 for mention. The judge said that the plea proferred, would not be disadvantaged by the adjournment.