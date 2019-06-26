NEWS

A woman's car was damaged and keyed in a Donegal town

Garda investigations are ongoing

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for information in relation to Criminal damage that was caused to a car at Orchard Crescent, Letterkenny on Thursday, June 20 between the hours of 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

A lady parked her car at that location and when she returned to it - she discovered damage to the wing mirror and that the paintwork of the car had been keyed.

If anyone seen anything in the area that may help with our enquiries then please contact gardaí on 074-9167100 or on the confidential line on 1800 666 111.