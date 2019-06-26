Windscreen smashed in van which was parked outside Donegal home

A brick was thrown through the windscreen of a van which was parked outside the owner's home and gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking the assistance of the public in relation to the incident.

The Criminal damage incident occurred between the hours of 11.50pm on June 18 and 00.30am on June 19 at Ramelton Road, the Glebe in Letterkenny.

If anyone has any information in relation to the incident then contact gardaí on 074 91 67100 or on 1800 666 111.