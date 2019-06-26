Letterkenny Public Services closed on Thursday as mark of respect for Donegal rally driver

The Public Services Centre in Letterkenny will be closed on Thursday 27 June as a mark of respect to the late Cllr. Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly who died following a tragic accident on Sunday.

Huge crowds are expected to attend the Funeral Mass of Donegal rally driver and county councillor Manus Kelly tomorrow morning.

The 41-year-old died when his car left the road in Fanad during a stage of the Donegal International Rally on Sunday.

The funeral will take place in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon. He will be laid to rest in Conwal Cemetery.

Tributes have poured in for Mr Kelly who was also a successful businessman.