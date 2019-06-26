Minister McHugh gives the green light for an extension to Donegal school

It was a lovely sunny morning in Stranorlar on Friday 21st June for the visit of Joe McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills to the Robertson National School, Stranorlar.

The Minister was attending an end of year event with 6th class graduation ceremony. The Minister also officially opened the newly refurbished climbing frame and playground.

Parents, pupils, staff and Board of Management were present to hear the announcement that the Minister had given the go ahead for a school extension to include; permanent classroom to replace the prefab, two Special Education Teaching rooms and a fully accessible special needs bathroom.



Principal, Brian Bovaird commented on the announcement: "We are absolutely delighted with the announcement today. Our school has grown in pupil numbers in recent years and there will be 66 pupils enrolled in the coming school year, the school accommodation simply isn’t large enough to cater for these increased number of pupils.

"We have five teachers, with two of them sharing a very small Principal’s office and a group of 26 infants using a very small prefab. Today’s announcement will provide the accommodation that pupils and staff deserve. We are very grateful for the approval by Minister McHugh today."