TD for south Donegal Marc MacSharry promoted to the Fianna Fáil frontbench

Sligo, Leitrim, west Cavan and south Donegal TD Marc MacSharry has been promoted to the Fianna Fáil frontbench.

The move follows the successful election of Billy Kelleher to the European Parliament. Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin announced the changes to the responsibilities and composition of the party's frontbench yesterday.

Marc MacSharry will join the frontbench as Spokesperson for Transport & Tourism while TD for Longford-Westmeath Robert Troy will take responsibility for Business, Enterprise & Innovation.

Deputy Martin commented: “These appointments come at a very important time in Irish politics as we face into a difficult phase in Irish politics with the uncertainty of Brexit and the difficult economic challenges that that brings.

“I am delighted to appoint Marc MacSharry to the frontbench. He brings a wealth of experience to the team, and will no doubt press the need for better transport infrastructure in the regions – something which Fine Gael has failed to address.

Deputy MacSharry said he was delighted and honoured with the appointment.