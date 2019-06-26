Success for local athletes at European Games in Minsk

Tir Chonaill Athletic Club's Kelly McGrory was part of the Irish team which broke the national record in the 4 x 400m relay team at the European Games in Minsk on Tuesday.

The team of Andrew Mellon, Sinead Denny, Kelly McGrory and Luke Lennon Ford finished in a time of 3:24.14.

. The major European multi sport event, running from 21st to 30th June in the Belurus capital, attracted over 4,000 athletes representing fifty countries in 15 sports.

The Irish 4 x 400m mixed relay team ran a National record for an historic victory. Local Tir Chonaill AC athlete Kelly McGrory, ran the 3rd leg, recording a time of 54.4secs. The Laghey lass, has progressed through the development and juvenile ranks of Tir Chonaill AC and the Abbey Voc. School, - and is a former national age group. junior and National Senior 400m Hurdles champion.

Gerard O'Donnell, Carrick AC and with strong family connections in the Ardara and Donegal Town areas was 2nd placed in the 110m Hurdles/14.29secs

Congrats to Kelly, Gerard and the Irish team.