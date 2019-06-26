The heat is on - temperatures in Donegal to range between 18 and 21 degrees

Temperatures ranging from 18 to 21 degrees are anticipated today as summer weather arrives in style to the county.

Met Éireann say it will be a dry, warm and sunny day. It will be humid with top temperatures reaching 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees and some mist patches. Northeasterly winds will be light to moderate.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be another dry and sunny day. It will become even warmer with top temperatures reaching of 22 to 24 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

Nationally today will be a dry, warm and sunny day. It will be humid with top temperatures reaching 20 to 24 degrees, but a few degrees cooler along northern and eastern coasts in the onshore light to moderate northeasterly breeze, which will freshen along south and west coasts later.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells and perhaps just the odd shower in the southwest. Lowest temperatures will be 11 to 15 degrees generally, but cooler in the north with lows around 8 to 10 degrees and some mist patches there. Northeasterly winds will be light to moderate.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be another dry and sunny day with the risk of isolated heavy or possibly thundery showers in the southwest. It will become even warmer with top temperatures reaching of 22 to 27 degrees generally, but a few degrees lower along eastern coastal fringes in moderate easterly onshore breezes.



The outlook for the next few days is for settled and rather warm weather for the next few days but temperatures will drop a few degrees over the weekend as winds turn westerly bringing fresher conditions with it but there is also the risk of heavy or thundery showers spreading eastwards.

Thursday night will be mostly dry but there is the risk of scattered showers in the southwest. It will be a mild and humid with lowest temperatuers staying around 13 to 17 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

Friday will continue warm and mostly dry in the east, but cloud will increase from the west with patchy rain at first there but later there is the risk of heavy thundery showers breaking out. Top temperatures reaching 20 to 27 degrees in moderate southeasterly breezes.

Friday night will be another mild and humid night with cloud and scattered showers gradually spreading further eastwards. Lowest temperatuers staying again around 13 to 16 degrees and southeast to southerly winds fall light.

Saturday will see scattered showers and some sunny spells, some of the showers could turn heavy or even thundery. Winds will become light to moderate southwesterly bringing some fresher conditions over the country but still rather warm with top temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees, warmest in the east and north.

Sunday will not be as warm as the previous days as southwest to westerly breezes increasing moderate to fresh. Top temperature dropping to around 17 to 20 degrees. There will be scattered showers with good sunny spells.