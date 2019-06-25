A Donegal singer's CD will raise vital funds for worthwhile charities

A new CD featuring the songs of the late Gracie Mhic Giolla Bhríghde, Middletown, Derrybeg will be launched in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Saturday starting at 8pm.

Gracie who passed away a few years ago had a wide repertoire of beautiful songs.

One of the best known songs associated with Gracie is ‘Cead Slán leis an Oileán’ which was written by a good friend of her’s, the late Tomás Mac Giolla Bhríghde.

The CD is titled ‘GRACIE’ and all the proceeds from the sale of the CD will go the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services. Other singers and entertainers will be in attendance. The guest speaker at the launch will be Noel Ó Gallchóir, Gortahork.