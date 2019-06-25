Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret Graham, Ballydermot, Ballintra

- Joseph McCarron, late of Doon, Culdaff

- Mary Mullin, Ballyshannon Rd, Donegal town and formerly of 'The Shamrock Inn'

- Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill

- Tony Mc Caul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra

- David Power, Bundoran

Margaret Graham, Ballydermot, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Margaret Graham, Ballydermot, Ballintra. Removal from Donegal Community Hospital at 6pm on Tuesday to her brother Arthur’s residence.

Reposing until 10pm on Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm to 10pm. Funeral Service in Ballintra Methodist Church at 2pm on Thursday with burial afterwards in Laghey Churchyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, Donegal Community Hospital.

Joseph McCarron, late of Doon, Culdaff

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Joseph McCarron, late of Doon, Culdaff.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises on Tuesday, June 25 at 7pm going to his nephew Patrick and Nora Collins’s Residence at Leiter, Culdaff.

Funeral from there on Thursday, June 27 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Mary Mullin, Ballyshannon Rd, Donegal town and formerly of 'The Shamrock Inn'

The death has occurred of Mary Mullin, Ballyshannon Rd, Donegal Town and formerly of ‘The Shamrock Inn’, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, June 25 from 4pm to 10pm, and on Wednesday, June 26 from 1pm to 10pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to St Agatha's Church Clar for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Clar cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Community Hospital patient comfort fund care of any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Casey, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Mary Casey, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her home from 5pm on Tuesday, June 25.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, June 26 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am, with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort

Fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill

The death has taken place of Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill.

His remains are reposing at his late residence at Drumacanoo, Churchill.

House strictly private until that time.

His Funeral Mass will take place in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly at 12noon on Thursday followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Those intending to attend the wake and funeral of the late Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly are respectively asked to use the car parks and park and ride facilities which will be in place.

Directional signs and marshals will be in place at the various locations to assist mourners.

Tony Mc Caul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Tony McCaul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday evening from 5pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

David Power, Bundoran

The death has taken place at peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of David Power, 1 Doran Park, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence on Monday from 10am to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations to the ICU at Sligo University Hospital, c/o of any family member or John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran

