Work begins on pathway on iconic Donegal mountain

Work has commenced on the provision of a pathway to the summit of Errigal. It was agreed that this pathway be provided to save the mountain from the erosion which has occurred over the years as a result of the large numbers of people accessing the mountain.

The project is being funded under the Asent project. Donegal County Council and the local Development Committee has worked in association with the Dunlewey committee on this project to protect this great asset in the county.

In March 2019 members from the local community from Dunlewey gained expert knowledge at a training event at Slieve Donard, led by the ASCENT project partner in Newry Mourne and Down District Council and Mourne Heritage Trust.

The path team from the Mourne Heritage Trust were shadowed by local community members who provided expert knowledge and demonstrated effective drainage, restoration and landscaping measures taken there. A number of days were spent at the Glen River working on heath restoration and erosion control measures.

A Part 8 planning application for Habitat Restoration and Sustainable Access on Errigal was approved by elected members of Donegal County Council in April 2019. As part of the ASCENT project, two pilot sites most in need of repair were identified by a leading upland path expert. Those works commenced on June 15 and it is envisaged that they will be complete by the end of June, 2019. Those trial sites include 70 meters beyond the car park and 30 metres near the top.

While the trialling works may limit the number of available parking spaces within the car park for the duration of the works, access to Errigal mountain will be maintained at all times.