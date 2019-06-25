Car was set alight under the cover of night in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after a car which was situated in a private driveway of a house was set alight under the darkness of night.

Letterkenny gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the criminal damage incident which took place at Glenview Park, Ballybofey. The car was set alight between midnight on June 24 and 00.40am.

The fire brigade were called to the scene. The fire was close to the front door of the house and the occupants had to exit the property through the rear door to safety.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident then contact Gardai on 074-9167100 or on the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.