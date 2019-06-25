Donegal gardaí appeal for information in relation to Bridgend incident

Gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred on Sunday, June 23 between 10.10pm and 10.20pm at Bridgend, a short distance out the road in the direction of Burt.

The collision was between 2 cars, a grey Audi and a red Golf.

The Golf was travelling from the Bridgend area towards Burt and the Audi was coming from the opposite direction. There was a head on collision between the two cars. Both drivers were brought to hospital with serious injuries. If anyone witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage of the collision then we would ask that they contact Gardai in Buncrana on 074-9320540 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

