Equipment may have been stolen from emergency services attending the scene of Donegal road traffic collision

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of an emergency service light which went missing as members of the fire service were attending the scene of a serious road traffic collision near Bridgend.

The road traffic collision which occurred between Sunday, June 23 and Monday, June 24.

The fire services were at the scene between 10.30pm on June 23 and 1.30am on Monday morning.

The fire personnel placed a portable battery light on the road at the scene. It subsequently went missing. The light alerts road users to road traffic accidents and is an important part of equipment.

The light has a marker on it which reads 'Fire DL 12.'

A garda spokesperson say that it is possible that the light may have been lifted and thrown into a ditch further up the road.

If anyone has any information in relation to the missing piece of emergency equipment should call Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or you call call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.