Alleged assault on man occurred in broad daylight

A man suffered severe head injuries as a result of an alleged assault which took place on Milford Main Street on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.45pm.

The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of the injuries incurred during the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to call Milford gardaí at 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.