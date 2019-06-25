Around 85 people arrested over the course of the Donegal Rally weekend

Around 85 people were arrested over the course of the weekend in Donegal.

The largest policing operation in the county took place during the Donegal International Rally weekend which took place from June 21 to 23.

Gardaí employed a 'zero tolerance' approach for the duration of the weekend.

From 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday there were eleven arrests for public order, 2 drug searches under the misuse of drugs Act, 1 arrest for dangerous driving, 2 arrests for drink driving, 1 arrest for assault causing harm and 2 arrests for simple possession of drugs.

On Friday night six vehicles were also seized.

Garda recorded the busiest night of the weekend on Saturday with forty-nine people arrested and forty-one of the arrests took place between the hours of 5pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday morning.

From 7am on Saturday to 7am on Sunday, gardaí arrested 24 people under the Public Order Act, 10 searches under the misuse of drugs act, 3 arrests for possession of drugs, one arrest for assault causing harm, 4 people arrested for dangerous driving and 7 people were arrested for drink driving.

From Sunday morning at 7am to Monday morning at 7am, eleven people were arrested for public order offences, 1 person was searched under the misuse of drugs act, 1 person was arrested for assault causing harm, 2 people were arrested for dangerous driving, 1 person was arrested for drink driving and one person was arrested for criminal damage.