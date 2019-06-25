Diarmuid Connolly to spend another year with Donegal GFC in Boston

Should Donegal and Dublin meet in the All-Ireland semi-final or final in 2019 Diarmuid Connolly will not be in the Dublin colours.

Indeed, it is being reported that Connolly will be in Donegal colours again this summer as he is expected to head to Boston in the coming week to join the Donwegal club once again. Connolly was part of the successful Donegal team last year which won the championship in the US.

It would rule out any return to Dublin colours as Dublin go for the five in-a-row. Connolly hasn't featured for Dublin since coming on as a substitute in their league victory over Mayo 16 months ago and this news could signal the end of his days with the Dubs.