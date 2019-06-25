Warm week ahead for Donegal

Temperatures are due to pick up over the coming days with a warm spell expected to last until Friday.

Today will start out quite cloudy with some mist and fog patches but it will brighten up with good sunny spells developing.

There will be a risk of a few showers in the afternoon with Highs of 17 to 20 degrees in light to moderate northeast breezes, fresher on the west coast.

Tonight showers will become increasingly isolated and it will be mainly dry with clear spells. A few mist and fog patches will form with lows of 10 to 13 degrees in light northerly breezes, moderate on the west coast.

Tomorrow Wednesday will bring variable cloud and sunny spells. A few showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.

It will be largely dry overnight with minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly dry and sunny although the sunshine may be a little hazy earlier in the day due to high cloud.

Temperatures will be warm and humid with maximum temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees.

It will be a muggy night will follow with overnight lows of 13 to 17 degrees in light or moderate easterly breezes.

Friday

Friday will see warm sunshine again on Friday with highs of 20 to 27 degrees.

There is the potential for thundery downpours to develop in some areas. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly. Cloud will gradually increase on Friday evening and night with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards.

Saturday

Indications suggest rain will turn heavy and thundery over the eastern half of the country on Saturday morning before clearing out into the Irish Sea by early afternoon.

The rest of the day will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, which will mainly affect parts of the west and northwest.

Still warm with top temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees, coolest in the coastal fringes of the west and southwest. Light to moderate southwest breezes, will be fresh along western coasts.