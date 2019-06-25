Manus Kelly to be laid to rest on Thursday

The funeral of Donegal rally driver and county councillor Manus Kelly will take place on Thursday in his native Glenswilly.

The 41-year-old died when his car left the road in Fanad during a stage of the Donegal International Rally on Sunday.

The funeral will take place in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon. He will be laid to rest in Conwal Cemetery.

His remains are reposing at his home at Drumacanoo, Churchill from 11am this morning.

Tributes have poured in for Mr Kelly who was also a successful businessman.

People attending the wake and funeral are respectfully asked to use the car parks and park and ride facilities which will be in place.