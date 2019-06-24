House prices remain unchanged in Donegal

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Donegal has remained unchanged over the past year, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance (REA).

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.

“Supply of three-bed semi-detached homes across the county is limited,” said Paul McElhinney of REA McElhinney in Milford, where an average three-bed semi costs €95,000 and remains on the market for six weeks.

“We are seeing that market demand for what is available is fair.”

Prices in the country’s major cities outside Dublin were relatively static with agents in Galway and Limerick reporting no change due to an increase in supply and new homes developments.