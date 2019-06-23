Political parties pay tribute to Donegal rally driver Manus Kelly

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin TD has expressed his deep sadness at the tragic death of rally driving champion and Donegal County Councillor, Manus Kelly.

Deputy Martin has offered his sincere condolences and those of the Fianna Fáil party to Manus’s wife Bernie, his five young children, his parents Jacqueline and Donal, and to each of his eight siblings.

“As three time consecutive and reigning champion of the Donegal International Rally, Manus’s racing talent was limitless. He was widely respected and loved by all of the rally community here in Ireland," he said.

“Manus had just embarked on a promising career in local politics having recently been elected to Donegal County Council representing the Fianna Fáil party. It was obvious throughout his recent election campaign that he was passionate and entirely committed to serving the people of the Letterkenny electoral area which he cherished.

"Manus made a huge contribution to his community. As a self-employed businessman, he employed 60 people in Letterkenny. He was an active fundraiser and advocate for the Letterkenny University Hospital. He had great commitment to the GAA and managed his local club, Glenswilly to Junior B success in 2016.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all those closest to him. My thoughts this evening also remain with Manus’s co-driver and loyal colleague, Donal Barrett. Manus's death is an immeasurable loss to us all.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.”

Sinn Féin Donegal Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has described news of the tragic death of Cllr Manus Kelly in the Donegal International Rally today as a “devastating loss for his family, friends, and all who knew him”.

Speaking on behalf of Donegal Sinn Féin, Senator Mac Lochlainn said: “Donegal football fans are returning home from Clones on what would normally be a day of great celebration to the awful news of Cllr Manus Kelly’s death.

“His death is a devastating loss for his family, friends, and all who knew him. The people of Donegal took great pride in his many successes as a rally driver, not least winning the Donegal International Rally for the last three years.

“The dedication and professionalism he displayed as a top rally driver was extended to his business that employs dozens of local people. And recently, he was elected as a County Councillor for the Letterkenny Electoral Area.

“On behalf of the Sinn Féin party in Donegal, I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends, and the Fianna Fáil party in Donegal. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this terribly sad time.

“We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the man who was injured in the tragic collision today (co-driver Donall Barrett).”

