Cavan fans redirected on way home due to bomb scare in Newtownbutler

Cavan fans leaving Clones disappointed with their defeat by Donegal were forced to divert away from Newtownbutler this afternoon due to a bomb scare.

Fermanagh PSNI in a statement this afternoon said they had to deal with "a security alert" in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler.



Superintendent Clive Beatty said: “The alert follows a report that a suspicious object has been found in the vicinity of Wattlebridge and police are currently investigating.

“The B533 Road heading southbound from Newtownbutler will be closed, as will the Cavan Road heading south from Clones."

“I am appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects. The safety of the community is of paramount importance and anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact police on 101.”

During Sunday's Ulster final in Clones the Public Announcer advised Cavan and other fans likely to return via Newtownbutler to return home via alternative routes as the road through the Fermanagh town was closed. The large screen at the Magheraveely end of the ground also carried several notices about the disruption."

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.