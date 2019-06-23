Donegal manager Declan Bonner pleased with his team 's back-to-back Ulster titles

Donegal manager Declan Bonner guided Donegal to a second Ulster Senior Championship title as manager on Sunday.

The Na Rossa man and 1992 All-Ireland winner was delighted to have done so. But he also insisted it was not just down to him. He also paid tribute to the players for their hard work and dedication and also to the rest of his management team.

“I’m delighted; we don’t do back-to-back Ulster titles too often. It is only the second time in our history” said the Donegal boss.

“But this group of players deserve everything they get. They have worked extremely hard for this.

“It is a small tight squad of only 29/30 players and every one of them put their shoulder to the wheel, players and management as well.

“It is not just about me or Michael Murphy. It is about the whole group and the hard work they put in.”

Following their impressive semi-final win over Tyrone, Donegal went into the final as raging hot favourites.

“After the Tyrone game, we brought them in on the Monday and sat them down. We had two weeks to prepare for the final.

“Ulster medals are not handed out too easily, you have got to earn them. We had five training sessions in the last two weeks and each one was better than the one before.

“The like of Odhran McFadden came in for his first game today and stood up and got his opportunity and that is the way it is and that is the way it continues to be.

“I thought he played extremely well for his first game in a Donegal jersey.

“I thought he did a great job on Martin Reilly, one of their key players. It did not faze him. We could see at training he was ready for it and he has been in for the last three months and he got his opportunity today.

“It was not a decision we took lightly. We thought long and hard about it because he is only 20 years of age and hadn’t played any championship football. But we could see he was ready for it.



“You have to trust the young players, no more than we did last year when Stephen McMenamin came in for Neil McGee, when Neil picked up a suspension.

“We trust all the players in the squad. We used six subs out there today but quite frankly we could have used the other six that were on the bench.”

Ciaran Thompson was the only other change to the starting 15 which began against Tyrone. The Naomh Conaill man replaced Eoin McHugh in the half-forward line,

“Eoin picked up an injury at training on Tuesday night which was unfortunate for him. But Ciaran came in and slotted in really well and kicked a couple of points as did everybody that played today.”

Donegal were eight points up at half-time as they led 0-13 to 0-5 and they had, by and large, kept Cavan at arms length for most of the second half.

“We got a wee bit sloppy in the second half towards the end but I thought it was a very good performance.

“We laid the foundations in the first half and we got some brilliant scores.

“Cavan came back and got some great scores, and they got three on the trot before Jamie went up and got a goal which was crucial for us.

“We would be disappointed with the two goals we conceded, and naturally we have to look at every aspect of it.

“But today was about lifting the Anglo Celt and going back-to-back and taking it back to Donegal this evening, and getting ready now for the Super 8s.”

Jamie Brennan once again was Donegal’s top scorer and finished the game with a tally of 1-4.

“Jamie is a top class player and he's up there now with Paddy (McBrearty) and Michael Murphy.

“We have a lot of firepower there and young Oisin Gallen came off the bench to get a point.

“I thought all the lads that came on did their bit. It's a good squad, and I'm delighted for the whole group because I know how much work they put in. Every one of that squad and management – the work that goes in is unbelievable.

“I think it's the beaten Leinster finalists or whoever is paired up against them in the qualifiers.

“We will look at that but tonight we're going to go back and celebrate.

“We don't get too many opportunities to celebrate because the games come thick and fast in Ulster.

“We will celebrate tonight and get back to work on Tuesday and get ready for the Super 8s in that match in MacCumhaill Park and we will be ready for that.”

The tragic death of rally driver Manus Kelly in the Donegal rally on Sunday morning cast a damper over Donegal’s tenth Ulster crown. The Donegal boss offered his condolences to the Kelly family.

“It's just unbelievable and I would like to offer my condolences to everyone. It's just very difficult to take.

“It's unbelievable with what he has achieved over the last few years, and it has put such a damper on what was a really good day for Donegal.

“It just puts everything in perspective.

“I just got word before I went onto the pitch and I haven't even talked to the players yet about it.”