PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared in Ulster final against Cavan

It was a another good day at t he office for Donegal and Marksman was very happy with the overall performance.

SHAUN PATTON: Another top class display from the St Eunans man and he cannot really be blamed for the goals. 8

PADDY MCGRATH: Was immaculate in the first half keeping McVeety very quiet. Could have had a goal. Made a couple of slips in second half but overall a top class display. 7.5

NEIL MCGEE: It was only when McGee went off that he was really missed. Had a really good outing. 7.5



STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Given a man-marking job on McKiernan, McMenamin stuck to his task and gave little away. 7

RYAN MCHUGH: Another lively performance. Got on a lot of ball and also kicked a good point. 7.5

ODHRAN MCFADDEN FERRY: In for his Donegal debut in an Ulster final but he was not fazed and nullified the threat of Martin Reilly. 7

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: A quieter game from the Killybegs man who did not make as many runs as normal but still got a point. 7

HUGH MCFADDEN: At half-time he would have been man of the match. Magnificent in covering back and also hit a point. 8

JASON MCGEE: A real presence in the middle of the field and McGee showed his scoring prowess by hitting two points. 7

CIARAN THOMPSON: Magnificent in opening half, hitting two points and also involved in a lot of moves. A little quieter in second half. 7.5

NIALL O'DONNELL: Did get a point before half-time the St Eunans man tried hard but had a few misses early on which didn't help his confidence. 6.5

JAMIE BRENNAN: A five-star display. Apart from scoring 1-4 he was dangerous every time he got on the ball. In the top five forwards in Ireland at the moment. 9

PATRICK MCBREARTY: A lot of things didn't go right for him in the first half, but he came good in the second with four points from play. 7.5

MICHAEL MURPHY: Did his job as leader working all over the field and created more history by lifting Anglo Celt for fifth time. 7.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: Worked really hard for the cause as well as getting on the scoresheet in the second half. 7

DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: On after 43 minutes Ó Baoill put in a good shift up the right hand side and also got on the scoresheet. 7

FRANK MCGLYNN: In for Neil McGee, McGlynn was not as prominent as usual but the game was won at that stage. 6.5

PAUL BRENNAN: In after 61 minutes Brennan was energetic and put Donegal on the foot front a number of times. 7

OISIN GALLEN: In for Ciaran Thompson, the MacCumhaills man scored a point in his first Ulster final 7

LEO MCLOONE AND CAOLAN WARD: Not on long enough to rate