Special court sitting to be held following arrests over Donegal rally weekend

A special sitting of Letterkenny District Court to is to be held tonight following the high number of arrests over the rally weekend.

Gardaí had the option of holding the special court if the number of arrests over the weekend required it.

Forty-one people were arrested between 5pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

It is expected that up to five people are due to appear before Judge Paul Kelly at the court tonight including one man who was arrested in connection with an assault on a Garda.

There have been more arrests today, a Garda spokesman confirmed.

The arrests over the weekend are in connection with offences including drink driving, dangerous driving, drug possession and offences under the Public Order Act.

