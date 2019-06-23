NEWS
Man dies in Donegal rally collision
The final stages of the event have been cancelled
A man has died following a collision at the Donegal International Rally.
Another man was injured in the collision which occurred at around 12.30pm during the Fanad Head loop.
The injured man has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.
The Donegal Motor Club confirmed that an incident occurred around 12.30pm.
The final stages of the rally have been cancelled following the collision.
