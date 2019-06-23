DONEGAL GAA
Odhrán McFadden Ferry starts his first game for Donegal in Ulster final
Odhran McFadden Ferry
The Donegal side to play Cavan has one debutant with Gaoth Dobhair's Odhrán McFadden Ferry selected at centre-half-back.
He is one of two changes from the programme team. McFadden Ferry replaces his clubmate Dáire Ó Baoill while Niall O'Donnell starts instead of Leo McLoone.
The Donegal starting team is
Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell Jamie Brennan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Michael Langan.
It is learned that Eoin McHugh is not included in the match day panel.
