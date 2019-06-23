DONEGAL GAA

Odhrán McFadden Ferry starts his first game for Donegal in Ulster final

Peter Campbell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Odhran McFadden Ferry

The Donegal side to play Cavan has one debutant with Gaoth Dobhair's Odhrán McFadden Ferry selected at centre-half-back.
He is one of two changes from the programme team. McFadden Ferry replaces his clubmate Dáire Ó Baoill while Niall O'Donnell starts instead of Leo McLoone.
The Donegal starting team is
Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell Jamie Brennan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Michael Langan.
It is learned that Eoin McHugh is not included in the match day panel.