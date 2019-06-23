Donegal supporters all set for Ulster final as they throng the Clones streets

There was plenty of colour on the streets of Cavan this morning as the Donegal and Cavan supporters mingled ahead of the big game, Donegal v Cavan in the Ulster final.

Early on it was Cavan who held sway in the numbers count but gradually the Donegal support arrived and with less than an hour to go to throw-in all are making their way towards the grounds.

Speculation among the Donegal supporters surrounds the omission of Eoin McHugh from the match programme. Is this a clerical error or is he injured? The Kilcar man has just arrived at the grounds and is togged for action after taking part in the warm-up across the road.

Hopefully, he will be able to take his place. Neither team have released their starting line-ups as of yet.