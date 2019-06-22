Top travel journalists visit Donegal and enjoy all it has to offer

Four leading Swiss journalists, representing a luxury lifestyle magazine, as well as national and regional newspapers have been exploring Donegal, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The journalists, who have a combined readership of almost 288,000 people, or potential Swiss holidaymakers, will be sharing their experiences here, via social media and their articles over the coming weeks.

Their action-packed itinerary included Fanad Head Lighthouse, Glenveagh Castle and National Park, Slieve League, Oideas Gael and Glencolmcille Folk Village. The group enjoyed traditional Irish music at Leo’s Tavern in Crolly. They stayed in Rathmullan House Hotel, the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe and the Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these Swiss journalists to visit Donegal”, said Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Central Europe.“Publicity is a really important element of Tourism Ireland’s overall promotional programme in Switzerland, helping to raise awareness through the media of the many things to see and do on a holiday in Donegal and elsewhere around the island of Ireland.”