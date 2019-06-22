The closure of a Donegal post office to be raised in the Dáil

It has been confirmed that the closure of the Kilcar Post Office will go ahead, as proposed, on June 29 despite Deputies Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher, Thomas Pringle and Pearse Doherty writing to An Post asking for an extension to the closing date in order to make meaningful submissions.

The deputies received correspondence this week from An Post outlining that a consultation period will remain in place after that date.

However, Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says the reply they received was cold, and raises fears that more post offices could be closed without warning in the future.

He said: "It is most disappointing that An Post could not agree to an extension and afford Kilcar the same opportunity as the others when a submission could be made well in advance of proposed closure."

He says that the deputies will be raising the matter in Tuesday in Dáil Éireann with the Communications minister.

The recent announcement by An Post, in relation to the Kilcar Post Office, prompted local reaction and a public meeting was set-up to discuss the issue.

The business of the post office is to move 5km away to Carrick.

A public meeting was held in Áislann Cill Chartha on Monday to discuss the issue.