The Gaoth Dobhair community all help in getting Sult féile off to a flying start

Sticky Fingers might not be appearing at Féile Sult but there are certainly plenty of them about as the youth of Gaoth Dobhair get stuck in and upcycle pallets and barrels which will be used as marketing tools for the upcoming festival.

Success

Last year marked the first year of the festival and it was a magnificent success.

This year, organisation is well underway under the watchful eyes of the festival committee.

The Men’s Shed and Sciobal na mBan have also rolled up their sleeves and helped. Everyone has their own part to play.

Line-Up

The line-up this year is extraordinary with bands, such as, Hoosiers, Chasing Abbey, The Riptide Movement, The Logues and Goats Don’t Shave being but a few of the excellent bands that are to rock the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht this summer. The event takes place on July 12 and 13 and organisers are praying hard for good weather.

However, they are also certain that the rain won’t dampen the spirits of those who are dying to wear their fashionable wellington boots and raincoats.

Get your tickets

Tickets are now on sale. A ticket which covers the entire weekend costs €50. Tickets for Friday are priced at €15 and the event is focused on those who are aged over 18.

Saturday night tickets are €40 and those who are in attendance should be aged 15 and over. Tickets available at all good stores.

One of the organisers, Anne Marie Blair said many people are helping to prepare for the exciting event: “Many of the young people are helping us this year with the event. It is great to see. We are hoping for good weather but we know that everyone will enjoy Sult this year because of the great line-up.”

Thanks to all who help

Organisers would like to thank all local businesses for sponsorship and all those who contribute financially. For further information go to www.sult.ie.