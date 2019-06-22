One of our favourite Donegal poets is awarded a well-deserved bursary

Gaoth Dobhair short story writer and poet, Máire Dinny Wren, is among the selected writers to have been awarded the Anam Cara / IWC Irish Language Bursary 2019.

Máire is an exceptionally talented poet and short story writer from Gaoth Dobhair.



Máire and the Derry-based author, Dave Duggan, will be going on a week-long residency to the Anam Cara Writer's and Artist's Retreat to give them time and space to write or develop their work in Irish.

Both writers have published a lot of work throughout the years and have won numerous awards.

Máire is working on her second book of poetry which is widely anticipated.