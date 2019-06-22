Drama as Boyles crash out of Donegal International Rally

Donegal’s Declan and Brian Boyle are out of the Joule Donegal International Rally following their crash on Gartan SS 9.

The Donegal crew, who had led the rally overnight, had dropped back to fourth after losing a lot of time on SS Stage 8 with a puncture. It is believed they were going flat out to make up lost time when they crashed out.

Meanwhile, Monaghan driver and former winner Sam Moffett leads the rally at the end of SS 10 ahead of Craig Breen by 2.8 seconds with Derry man Calum Devine in a Fiesta R5 in third place and another former winner Garry Jennings is up to fourth place.

Other Donegal crews inside the top ten and going well are three in-a-row winner Manus Kelly in eighth place with Joseph McGonigle in ninth place.

Boyle is the second big local casualty after Donagh Kelly did not start the rally after developing mechanical problems before yesterday’s first stage