What Donegal team will take to the field for the Ulster final against Cavan?

The Donegal team to play Cavan in tomorrow's Ulster final will, most likely, not be made known until half an hour before throw-in at 2 pm in St Tiernachs Park, Clones.

By that stage the Donegal supporters will be in their seats are on their way into the ground, checking out the team lineout that is contained in the match programme.

While there is expectation that Donegal will have much the same line-out that started against Tyrone and Fermanagh, there will be speculation over the inclusion of Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Eoin McHugh and Dáire Ó Baoill.

For the Tyrone game McHugh and O'Donnell got the nod but the early injury to Jason McGee meant Ciaran Thompson, who had made the journey to Cavan courtesy of a helicopter, breaking off for the wedding celebrations of big brother, Anthony, was early in the action and he played very well.

The other speculation will be over whether Donegal could spring a surprise and include young McCumhaills forward Oisin Gallen, who made his debut as a substitute against Tyrone and is now fully recovered from his shoulder injury. Could he be the surprise packet inclusion tomorrow?

The news from the camp is that everyone is available and if that is so then Donegal will almost certainly include Shaun Patton, Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Leo McLoone, Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Ryan McHugh, Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty and Jamie Brennan.

That is 13 of the 15. Who will get the the other two starting jerseys?

With Frank McGlynn likely to be held for the final 20/25 minutes, Donegal are in a good position ahead of the final.