Gardaí report "significant" drop in first night rally related arrests

Gardaí are reporting that the number of arrests for road traffic offences on the first night of the Joule Donegal International Rally was "significantly lower" than it has been in recent yeard.

There was one arrest for drink driving, one for dangerous driving, one for assault and six vehicles were seized while there were eleven arrests for public order offences.

This year there has been a hugely visible garda presence in the lead up to the rally and a multi-agency approach to getting the "Keep the Race in its Place" message across to people appears to be working.

In a Facebook post this morning on the Donegal garda Facebook page they headline their piece "A big thank you from us".

The full text of the Facebook post is as follows:

"A big thank you from us!

We are delighted to announce that the number of arrests overnight for road traffic offences was significantly lower than it has been over the past number of years on the first night of the Donegal International Rally. We want to thank everyone for taking the road safety message on board. Everyone had a great day yesterday and we hope that the road safety message continues to be remembered by all for the remainder of the event!

Overnight in Letterkenny there were 11 arrests for Public order offences, 1 arrest for drink driving, 1 arrest for dangerous driving and 6 vehicles were seized, 2 people were found in possession of illicit drugs and 1 person was arrested and interviewed in relation to an assault to appear in Court on a later date."