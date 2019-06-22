Best of the weather in Donegal and Ulster today and on Sunday

While rain is likely in many parts of the country over the weekend, it looks like Donegal and most of Ulster might avoid rain drops.

Met Éireann's forecast for Saturday and Sunday is mainly positive - they forecast it will be mostly dry today, with warm spells of sunshine, although high cloud will make the sunshine a little hazy at times. Thicker cloud in the west and southwest will bring a little patchy rain or drizzle to parts of Munster and Connacht, especially this evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. South to southeasterly winds with be moderate, but increasing fresh at times along the southwest coast.

Tonight

A mild and humid air mass will move up over the country tonight. This will bring outbreaks of rain which will spread from the southwest overnight, mainly affecting parts of the south and west. It will be misty in places with hill and coastal fog too. Overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh southeast breezes.

Tomorrow

A damp start on Sunday for much of the south and west of the country with heavy rain affecting southern counties. Parts of Ulster will start off dry and bright. Heavy rain in the south will push slowly northwards over the country during the afternoon, giving rise to spot flooding in places, with a risk of thundery downpours. Feeling humid, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees, all in moderate southeasterly breezes.