So where do you get the best burger in Donegal?

Donegal has three winners in this year's Best Beef Burger of the Year awards.

Almost 20,000 people participated in the vote.

Harvey's Point, Donegal Town, won the award for Best National Burger at a hotel.

Johnny's Ranch in Ramelton won the Ulster Best Independent Takeaway Award. The Friar's Rest in Letterkenny won the Best Independent Chain Award for Ulster.

The overall winner of the Best Burger in Ireland went to Galway's Handsome Burger.

BEST BURGER IN IRELAND AWARDS



Winner: Handsome Burger, Galway

Runner-up: The Hungry Moose, Kilkenny

Best National Burger at a

Fast-food Chain: Eddie Rocket’s

Independent fast food chain: Romayo’s

Restaurant Thunder Road Café, Dublin

Hotel Harvey’s Point, Donegal

Pub Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Convenience/forecourt Burger King at Applegreen

MOST CREATIVE BURGER BUILD

Butcher, Kilkenny

BEST INDEPENDENT TAKEAWAY

Connacht Cafolla’s, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Leinster Tony’s Pizzeria, Dundalk, Co Louth

Munster Chicken Hut, Limerick

Ulster Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal

Northern Ireland The Chippy, Limavady

BEST INDEPENDENT CHAIN

Connacht Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Leinster Mullen’s, Dundalk, Co Louth

Munster Dooly’s, Waterford

Ulster Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

BEST GOURMET BURGER SPECIALIST

Connacht Flipside, Sligo

Leinster The Hungry Moose, Kilkenny

Munster West Cork Burger Company, Cork

Ulster The Hatch mobile food truck, Co Down