So where do you get the best burger in Donegal?
Almost 20,000 people pick the winners - three of them from Donegal
Donegal has three winners in this year's Best Beef Burger of the Year awards.
Almost 20,000 people participated in the vote.
Harvey's Point, Donegal Town, won the award for Best National Burger at a hotel.
Johnny's Ranch in Ramelton won the Ulster Best Independent Takeaway Award. The Friar's Rest in Letterkenny won the Best Independent Chain Award for Ulster.
The overall winner of the Best Burger in Ireland went to Galway's Handsome Burger.
BEST BURGER IN IRELAND AWARDS
Winner: Handsome Burger, Galway
Runner-up: The Hungry Moose, Kilkenny
Best National Burger at a
Fast-food Chain: Eddie Rocket’s
Independent fast food chain: Romayo’s
Restaurant Thunder Road Café, Dublin
Hotel Harvey’s Point, Donegal
Pub Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge, Co Kildare
Convenience/forecourt Burger King at Applegreen
MOST CREATIVE BURGER BUILD
Butcher, Kilkenny
BEST INDEPENDENT TAKEAWAY
Connacht Cafolla’s, Castlebar, Co Mayo
Leinster Tony’s Pizzeria, Dundalk, Co Louth
Munster Chicken Hut, Limerick
Ulster Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal
Northern Ireland The Chippy, Limavady
BEST INDEPENDENT CHAIN
Connacht Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Co Mayo
Leinster Mullen’s, Dundalk, Co Louth
Munster Dooly’s, Waterford
Ulster Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
BEST GOURMET BURGER SPECIALIST
Connacht Flipside, Sligo
Leinster The Hungry Moose, Kilkenny
Munster West Cork Burger Company, Cork
Ulster The Hatch mobile food truck, Co Down
