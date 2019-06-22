Sigrid's cancellation fails to dampen excitement as fans throng Bundoran for Sea Sessions

Despite the absence of headline act Sigrid who was forced to pull out of performing last night, Sea Sessions got off to a fantastic start in Bundoran yesterday and the town is buzzing.

Sigrid announced on Twitter on Friday that she would not be performing due to health issues, but organisers of the festival were fast on their feet and managed to bring in Irish duo Hudson and Taylor to headline.

Sea Sessions confirmed Sigrid's cancellation on a Facebook post writing: "We are very sad to announce that Sigrid won’t be able to perform in Ireland this weekend! Unfortunately she is not feeling well enough to perform and as per doctor’s advice she needs to rest."

The post added that they had made considerable efforts to bring in Hudson Taylor: "Absolutely delighted that we’ve got Hudson Taylor added to the bill tonight! We’ve flown them from the UK and sent cars to the other end of the country but the good news is they’ll be on our stage tonight."

The festival continues today and tomorrow in the seaside town and while it's a bit dull this morning, weather conditions for the later today are better, with warm spells of sunshine, although high cloud will make the sunshine a little hazy at times. with a little luck Donegal should avoid damp conditions which are forecast for elsewhere in the country on Sunday.