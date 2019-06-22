NEWS
Donegal INTO members outline their budget priorities to Oireachtas members
From left, John Boyle, General Secretary, INTO, Feargal Brougham, President, INTO, Aine McGinley, INTO CEC Rep, Charlie McConalogue T.D., Donegal.
The need to reduce class sizes was one of the issues raised when the Irish National Teachers Organisation held its annual pre-budget lobby day in Dublin earlier this week.
More than 125 Senators and TD’s met with grassroots members of the INTO from across the country to discuss the union’s budget priorities for 2020
Donegal/Leitrim INTO representative Aine McGinley said she is hopeful the Oireachtas members heard the message from teachers loud and clear.
Also very much involved in the lobby day was INTO general secretary, John Boyle, from Donegal,
