Rescue 118 helicopter airlifts walker off Errigal

An injured walker was airlifted off Errigal Mountain on Friday after the 118 Rescue helicopter was alerted.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team was involved in the operation and was stood down once the walker was brought off the mountain.

While weather conditions in many parts of the county were fine, as our image from the DMRT Facebook page underlines, some areas of the county encountered considerable rain at times yesterday, in this image only the lower section of Errigal is visible.