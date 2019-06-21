New IT Sligo archaeological excavations in Donegal

Monday 1st of July sees the start of new archaeological excavations from IT Sligo in Donegal. Dr Fiona Beglane will be heading up an international team of students and community volunteers for the first ever excavations at the early medieval church site of Disert, near Donegal Town.

The aim of the three weeks of excavations is to understand the origins, dating and development of this site, which was reputedly founded in the sixth century by St Colmcille. Disert is still important today as the location of a holy well, an altar and mass rock dating to Penal times and a stone arch that has a traditional cure for backache. Dr Beglane and her team have spent the last three years undertaking work at the site including drone survey and geophysics in preparation for the excavation.

Dr Beglane said: "we are very excited to be starting this excavation as it will help us to unpick the story of this fascinating place. I am delighted to be able to include community volunteers in the project so that local people can share in the process."

The work is a collaboration between IT Sligo, Disert Heritage Group and California State University LA. It is funded by the Institute for Field Research and Donegal County Council (Heritage Grant and Development Fund Initiative). There are also a number of local sponsors for this year's work, including Letterbarrow FC and the Abbey Hotel.

More information is available at disertheritage.com