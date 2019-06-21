Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 21

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Packie Sweeney, Ardcrone, and formerly from Meendrain

- Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny

- Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of Lifford

- Antoinette McNelis, née Erskine, Florida, USA and formerly of Bruckless

- Ann Cunningham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Maureen Coyle née Cuffe, Pillar Park, Buncrana

- Patrick Ferry, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

Packie Sweeney, Ardcrone and formerly from Meendrain

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Packie Sweeney, Ardcrone and formerly from Meendrain.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 3pm on Friday, June 21. Rosary at 10pm.

Viewing from 3pm on Saturday, June 22 with removal in the evening going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 9pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am

Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member of Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at the Mater Hospital Dublin of Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Saturday from 11am.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart foundation c/o any family member

Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of Lifford

The death has taken place of Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of The Haw Road, Lifford.

Funeral details to follow.

Antoinette McNelis, née Erskine, Florida, USA and formerly of Bruckless

The death has taken place of Antoinette McNelis, née Erskine, Florida, USA and formerly of Bruckless.

Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless on Saturday at 11am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Cunningham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ann Cunningham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence. Remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass on Saturday and burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Maureen Coyle née Cuffe, Pillar Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny of Maureen Coyle née Cuffe, Pillar Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member.

Patrick Ferry, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Patrick Ferry, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Rosary will be said on Friday at 9pm.

Family time from after the rosary until 10am.

Removal from there on Saturday, June 22 going to Christ the King Church Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquires to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

