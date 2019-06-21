Man charged with dangerous driving causing deaths of two women in Bundoran remanded on continuing bail

A young county Fermanagh man, who has appeared in a county Donegal court, charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two other young people, and serious bodily harm to another, in the county last year was remanded on continuing bail at Ballyshannon District Court until July 19.

21-year-old Joseph Gilroy, of Lisnaskea Road, Transa Island, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer in a road traffic accident at East End Bundoran last year and causing serious bodily harm to Rachel Elliott on August 19 last yer.

The defendant is also charged with driving with no insurance, no licence, failing to report a hit and run, no certificate of road worthiness, and failing to produce insurance at the same venue and on the same date.

Meanwhile, in a related case, 21-year-old Conor Brennan, Coolcran Road, Tempo who was said in court to be the owner of the car involved in the alleged dangerous driving causing death, was charged with having no insurance, failing to produce insurance and having no certificate of road worthiness at the same venue and same date.

Defence solicitor Tom MacSharry told the court the Book of Evidence was not yet ready. He said there were summary matters before the court also and they were also to be adjourned to July 19.

Judge Kevin Kilrane turned down a defence application for legal aid for the defendant’s appearance in the district court. However, he said he would grant legal aid to the defendant at the circuit court.

The defendant was accompanied by his father at the brief hearing.

The third alleged victim of the defendant’s driving, Rachel Elliott, from county Fermanagh was also in court.